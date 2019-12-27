Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 36,378 shares changing hands.

ACER has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

