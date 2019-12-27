Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.09. Carrefour shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 388,063 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

