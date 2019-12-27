International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.