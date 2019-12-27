Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $184.83

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.83 and traded as low as $171.50. Halfords Group shares last traded at $172.70, with a volume of 103,704 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.80).

The firm has a market cap of $349.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

