Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,375.52

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8,375.52 and traded as high as $9,100.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $9,055.00, with a volume of 15,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,262.73 ($108.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,729.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,381.09.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

