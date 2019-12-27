Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.76

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.76 and traded as high as $45.71. Exchange Income shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 52,300 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.85.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.378476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.15%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

