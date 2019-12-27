National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.64

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.64 and traded as high as $72.98. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 373,300 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NA. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.76.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9699995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$1,436,818.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,895.31. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

