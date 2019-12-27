Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.65

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $25.01. Detour Gold shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 462,500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price target on Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.76.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Detour Gold Company Profile (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

