Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.16

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $25.35. Finning International shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 75,500 shares.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,097 shares of company stock valued at $100,668.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

