Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 139,644 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider Cooper Gregory acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Halfords Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $184.83
Halfords Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $184.83
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,375.52
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,375.52
Exchange Income Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.76
Exchange Income Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.76
National Bank of Canada Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.64
National Bank of Canada Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.64
Detour Gold Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.65
Detour Gold Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.65
Finning International Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.16
Finning International Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.16


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report