Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 139,644 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider Cooper Gregory acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

