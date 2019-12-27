United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 9,097 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

