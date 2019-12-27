Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.68

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.68 and traded as high as $75.04. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 7,786 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXC. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 152.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter worth $684,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

