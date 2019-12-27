DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.99

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.99 and traded as high as $37.90. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 20,095 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, research analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.