Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $102.87 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.