Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Drops By 14.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 142,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

