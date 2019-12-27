MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $36.22 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $584.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. Analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

