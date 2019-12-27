CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.88 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

