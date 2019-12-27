DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 422,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in DSP Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

