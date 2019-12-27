Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 15.1%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.04 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
