Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Declines By 14.7%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

