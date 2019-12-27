Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Call Options (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,470% compared to the average daily volume of 258 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

