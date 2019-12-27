Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 639.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,842 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of CARBO Ceramics worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CARBO Ceramics by 266.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 351,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder William C. Morris sold 160,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $85,085.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder William C. Morris sold 83,247 shares of CARBO Ceramics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $44,953.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,976 shares of company stock worth $191,953. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.66. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.53). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 46.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

