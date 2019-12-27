Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$1,577,081.62 in Stock

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91.

Enbridge stock opened at C$52.08 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.62.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

