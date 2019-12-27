Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.64% of Timkensteel worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timkensteel by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TMST opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.50. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

