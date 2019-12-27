State Street Corp Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of Briggs & Stratton worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 352,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 1,479.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 162,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of BGG opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

