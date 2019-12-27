State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of CNB Financial worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,999 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

CCNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

