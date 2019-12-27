State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.58% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of -0.86.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

