State Street Corp Has $8.63 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.41% of Simulations Plus worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLP. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a P/E ratio of 74.10 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,063,918 shares in the company, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

