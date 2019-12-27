State Street Corp Purchases 35,754 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.78% of Maxar Technologies worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

