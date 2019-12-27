Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Winmark worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Winmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Winmark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA opened at $196.18 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $152.70 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $751.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on WINA. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total transaction of $719,700.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,960 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.