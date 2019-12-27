State Street Corp Raises Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of Global Medical REIT worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 483,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.46. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

