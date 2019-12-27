State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.88% of Miller Industries worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE MLR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $430.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $195.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

