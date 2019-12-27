Stifel Financial Corp Invests $40,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 349.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 267,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

OAS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

