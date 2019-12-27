Stifel Financial Corp Invests $36,000 in Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Alkaline Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTER. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period.

WTER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Alkaline Water Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

