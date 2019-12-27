35,038 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,308,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STSA shares. Svb Leerink began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $19.45 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc.
State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc.
Stifel Financial Corp Invests $40,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Stifel Financial Corp Invests $40,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Stifel Financial Corp Invests $36,000 in Alkaline Water Company Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Invests $36,000 in Alkaline Water Company Inc
35,038 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Purchased by Millennium Management LLC
35,038 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Purchased by Millennium Management LLC
Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,913 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc
Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,913 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc
Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mercury Systems Inc
Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mercury Systems Inc


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report