35,038 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,308,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STSA shares. Svb Leerink began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $19.45 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

