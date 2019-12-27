Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,913 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $11.22 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

