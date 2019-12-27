Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 135.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $459,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,373. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.