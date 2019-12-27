Millennium Management LLC Sells 45,954 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLI. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $118,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock worth $2,241,558 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

