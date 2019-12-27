Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

