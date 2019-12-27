Millennium Management LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $23,912,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $11,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

PINS opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

