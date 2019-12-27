Millennium Management LLC Invests $508,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $373.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.20 and its 200 day moving average is $375.36. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $319.51 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

