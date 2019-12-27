Millennium Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,763 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Prudential PLC grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,821,000 after purchasing an additional 254,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,263,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 761,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

HCM opened at $25.09 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 0.78.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

