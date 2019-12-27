Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viad by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viad in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Viad by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Viad’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

