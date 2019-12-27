Millennium Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,164 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 28.9% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after buying an additional 365,005 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, Director Hans Ueli Keller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBIX. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

