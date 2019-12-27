Millennium Management LLC Sells 761,933 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7556 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

