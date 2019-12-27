Millennium Management LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SB One Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 839,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBBX. DA Davidson began coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

