Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,353 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.19. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

