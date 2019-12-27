Millennium Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 323,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Baytex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,740,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 864,596 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

