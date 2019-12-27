Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Community Health Systems worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.80 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

