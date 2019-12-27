Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,258,518 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,258,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tellurian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

